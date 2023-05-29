The Rangers selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Anderson will join the Rangers after he posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 21.1 innings in 11 appearances -- including one start -- with Round Rock this season. The right-hander will be added to the big-league bullpen, replacing Cody Bradford on the major-league roster after Bradford was optioned to Triple-A. Ricky Vanasco was designated for assignment Monday to open up a spot for Anderson on the 40-man roster.