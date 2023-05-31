Anderson (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers. He allowed a hit while striking out seven over 2.2 scoreless innings.

Anderson was dominant out of the bullpen Tuesday, punching out seven of the nine batters he faced to earn a win in his major-league debut. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched to a 3.54 ERA across 28 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season, logging 47 strikeouts in that span. While it's easy to overreact to a performance like Tuesday's, Anderson has the stuff to eventually carve out a high-leverage role in Texas' bullpen.