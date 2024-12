The Rangers designated Anderson for assignment Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Joc Pederson, whose signing was officially announced. Anderson, 27, holds a 6.35 ERA and 59:24 K:BB over 62.1 relief innings across the last two seasons. He has a 32.7 percent strikeout rate at the Triple-A level, so it's possible Anderson draws interest via trade or waivers.