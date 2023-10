Anderson isn't on the Rangers' roster for their ALDS matchup with Baltimore, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Anderson was part of Texas' AL Wild Card Series roster, but he never appeared in a game and will now be replaced by Cody Bradford. Anderson put up a 5.05 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 35.2 innings during the regular season and could return as bullpen depth for the ALCS if the Rangers make it past the O's.