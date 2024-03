The Rangers optioned Anderson to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Anderson lost out to Yerry Rodriguez and Jacob Latz for the final two available spots in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. The 26-year-old right-hander previously made 26 relief appearances for Texas as a rookie in 2023, logging a 5.05 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 35.2 innings.