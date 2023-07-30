Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
The right-hander was optioned to Round Rock last weekend but will rejoin the major-league bullpen with Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) heading to the injured list. Anderson has a 5.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 27.2 innings for Texas this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Throws four relief innings•
-
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Unable to preserve lead•
-
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Used in eighth inning•
-
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Dazzles in MLB debut•
-
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Called up from Triple-A•