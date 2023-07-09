Anderson allowed three hits and struck out three over four scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals.

Anderson entered after a 77-minute rain delay prior to the fourth inning and gave the Rangers what they needed. Texas was down 8-0 at the time, as starter Andrew Heaney left the team in a hole before the rain fell. Anderson, who threw a season-high four innings and the most since his college days, gave the Rangers a chance to claw their way back. Anderson has a 3.86 ERA over 23.1 innings (16 appearances) this season but had entered the contest with an 8.59 ERA over his previous 7.1 innings.