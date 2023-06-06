Anderson allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in Monday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Anderson, making his third career MLB appearance, entered the eighth inning with Texas ahead, 3-1, but was unable to hold the lead. It was the second consecutive outing in which the rookie reliever was called on to protect a, eighth-inning lead. While the Rangers are juggernaut these days, the team's Achilles' heel has been the bullpen's ability to hold leads in the seventh and eighth innings. Texas manager Bruce Bochy believes Anderson can fill the role, and it's likely he'll be given high-leverage chances going forward. Anderson has allowed five hits and one walk while striking out eight over 4.2 innings.