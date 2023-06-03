Anderson allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Friday's 2-0 win over Seattle.

Anderson got the call in the eighth inning to protect a 1-0 lead ahead of closer Will Smith pitching the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander made his second appearance since being called up and threw strikes on 10 of 14 offerings. He's struck out eight of the first 12 batters faced. "The first time you meet this kid, you see he's loaded with confidence," Texas manager Bruce Bochy told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "He has no fear, that's why he was out there [in the eighth inning]." Anderson could be the answer for the Rangers' most glaring need: the setup and high-leverage crew in the bullpen. The 'pen has the league's eighth-worst ERA at 4.44; in high leverage situations, per FanGraphs, it balloons to 11.39.