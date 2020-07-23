Bird wasn't included on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The veteran slugger entered camp competing with Ronald Guzman for the starting role at first base, but Todd Frazier will end up taking the job while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at third base. Bird was unable to distinguish himself during summer training, and the fact he isn't on the 40-man roster gave Guzman a clear advantage for the backup job. Bird is now set to report to the alternate training site in hopes of receiving an in-season opportunity.