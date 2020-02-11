Rangers' Greg Bird: Healthy to start camp

Bird (foot) said Tuesday that he had no health issues to start camp, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A healthy season would be a rarity for Bird, who's played a total of 173 games over the last four seasons combined. He'll need both health and improved performance if he's to play a significant role in Texas this season, as his career .211/.301/.424 slash line in 700 major-league games isn't nearly good enough for an everyday first baseman.