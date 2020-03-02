Rangers' Greg Bird: Hitless spring continues
Bird started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Bird is competing with Ronald Guzman for the starting first base job, but he still doesn't have a hit in 15 spring plate appearances. Guzman (3-for-15) hasn't done much better, although he had a home run Saturday and probably has the edge at this point. As both hit from the left side, the Rangers may choose to keep one while finding a platoon partner from the right side of the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.