Rangers' Greg Bird: Hitless spring continues

Bird started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Bird is competing with Ronald Guzman for the starting first base job, but he still doesn't have a hit in 15 spring plate appearances. Guzman (3-for-15) hasn't done much better, although he had a home run Saturday and probably has the edge at this point. As both hit from the left side, the Rangers may choose to keep one while finding a platoon partner from the right side of the plate.