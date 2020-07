Bird and Ronald Guzman are competing for the backup job at first base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The two were originally in competition to start, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa's impressive performance at spring and summer training earned him the starting job at third base, shifting Todd Frazier over to first base. Bird joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal in February after being limited to 10 games with the Yankees in 2019 due to a foot injury.