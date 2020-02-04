Rangers' Greg Bird: Inks minor-league deal with Rangers
Bird (foot) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
Bird's big-league career has been plagued by injuries; he's been limited to just 140 games over the last four seasons combined, primarily due to foot, ankle and shoulder injuries. The 27-year-old first baseman went 6-for-35 with six runs scored and 16 strikeouts across just 10 games played for the Yankees in 2019. Although Bird received an invite to major-league camp for spring training, it is unlikely that he begins the 2020 season in Texas with Todd Frazier, Ronald Guzman and Danny Santana all likely to see some time at the first-base position.
