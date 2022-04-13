Holland allowed one walk and struck out one over a scoreless fifth inning in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies.

Holland authored his first scoreless outing among three appearances. Being deployed in the fifth inning was notable, since manager Chris Woodward talked about using Holland to close out games. His previous two outings have come in the eighth and 10th inning. The veteran reliever has given up two runs, three hits and a walk while fanning four over three innings. At this point, it's hard to get a read on the roles in the Rangers' bullpen.