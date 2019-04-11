Rangers' Hans Crouse: Dominating at Low-A
Crouse gave up one hit and struck out nine in five shutout innings in his second start for Low-A Hickory.
He has not walked a batter and has only given up two hits (.074 average against) through 7.2 innings (two starts) in the Sally League. Crouse's stuff is not in question, he just has one of the least visually-appealing deliveries of any notable pitching prospect, which leads some evaluators to question his ability to make it as a starting pitcher. If he keeps pounding the zone, the numbers should be excellent for Crouse this season.
