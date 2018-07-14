Crouse allowed one hit and struck out 11 without a walk in seven scoreless innings for short-season Spokane on Friday.

Crouse, 19, retired the final 17 batters faced in what was clearly his best outing. The Rangers' second-round pick in 2017 has experienced mixed results thus far and may need to string together a few positive starts before getting a promotion to a full-season affiliate.

