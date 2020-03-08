Crouse said Saturday that he feels fully healthy again after undergoing surgery in July to address a bone spur in the back of his right elbow, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The procedure was the first of two on the elbow for Crouse, who later had the bone spur surgically removed in the offseason. The 2017 second-round pick indicated he's still trying to find a feel for his pitches following the layoff, but he was at least able to complete a live batting practice session Thursday without issue. He's expected to begin the upcoming campaign at High-A Down East.