Rangers' Hans Crouse: Feeling healthy again
Crouse said Saturday that he feels fully healthy again after undergoing surgery in July to address a bone spur in the back of his right elbow, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The procedure was the first of two on the elbow for Crouse, who later had the bone spur surgically removed in the offseason. The 2017 second-round pick indicated he's still trying to find a feel for his pitches following the layoff, but he was at least able to complete a live batting practice session Thursday without issue. He's expected to begin the upcoming campaign at High-A Down East.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...