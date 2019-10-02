Play

Crouse's bone spur in his elbow was surgically removed Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crouse dealt with the issue during the season but was able to put off the procedure until the offseason. He finished the year with a 4.41 ERA in 87.2 innings at Low-A Hickory. It's unclear if his preparation for next season will be affected by the surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories