Crouse has a bone spur in the back of his right elbow and will need a cleanup procedure following the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

This news confirms an earlier report that the right-hander was pitching through a spur, but it wasn't clear where exactly it was. Crouse is currently at Low-A Hickory and is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 1.11 WHIP after 11 starts.