Crouse's next scheduled turn through the rotation at Low-A Hickory will be skipped as part of an effort to manage his innings, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Crouse was dominant in his four starts for the Crawdads before meeting more resistance from opponents in his last two outings. He's thrown 28 innings thus far, more than half of the 54.2 he threw in 2018, with another 16 weeks left in the season.