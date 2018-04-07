Crouse is being held back in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

This is a little surprising, as Crouse was utterly dominant in 20 innings in the AZL last year, and he has the stuff to get Low-A hitters out right now. That said, there is probably a pretty strict workload cap for him this season, and by delaying his assignment, he should be able to pitch until the end of the season, likely finishing the year in the Sally League.