Rangers' Hans Crouse: Held back in extended spring training
Crouse is being held back in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
This is a little surprising, as Crouse was utterly dominant in 20 innings in the AZL last year, and he has the stuff to get Low-A hitters out right now. That said, there is probably a pretty strict workload cap for him this season, and by delaying his assignment, he should be able to pitch until the end of the season, likely finishing the year in the Sally League.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...