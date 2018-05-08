Crouse was held back in extended spring training due to biceps tendinitis, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Crouse didn't pitch until the final week of April and will likely begin play this year with Spokane of the short-season Northwest League. The 19-year-old right-hander had an excellent debut last season, holding batters to a .109 average over 20 innings in the Arizona rookie league.