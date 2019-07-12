Crouse will be pitching through a bone spur going forward, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear exactly where the bone spur is, but it could be in his right elbow. He gave up seven runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings in his most recent outing for Low-A Hickory, and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB in 47 innings (11 starts) this season.