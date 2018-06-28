Rangers' Hans Crouse: Spins five scoreless innings
Crouse tossed five scoreless innings for short-season Spokane in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Everett. He gave up two hits and two walks and struck out six.
Crouse's 2018 debut was delayed until last week due to a bout of biceps tendinitis along with the Rangers' desire to limit his innings load in his first full season in the professional ranks. The 2017 second-round pick has looked good through his first two outings and is unlikely to face much of a challenge from opposing hitters until he heads to a full-season affiliate.
