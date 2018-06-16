Rangers' Hans Crouse: Suffers cut, scratched from start
Crouse suffered a cut on his right middle finger during warmups and was scratched from a scheduled start for short-season Spokane on Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Crouse, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, is only expected to miss a start or two.
