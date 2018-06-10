Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Called up from Triple-A
The Rangers recalled Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
With the ability to play all four infield spots, Alberto will provide the Rangers with some versatility off the bench while he's up with the big club. Given his meager track record as a hitter in both the majors and minors, however, it's unlikely that he'll be in store for meaningful at-bats during his stint in Texas.
