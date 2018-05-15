Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Contract purchased Tuesday
Alberto had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Alberto will join the Rangers to offer additional infield depth in the absence of Adrian Beltre (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old was hitting .281/.308/.383 across 37 games with Round Rock prior to being promoted.
