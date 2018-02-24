Alberto exited Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers with left hamstring tightness.

This is a tough break for Alberto, who was finally back to full health after missing the entire 2017 season with shoulder issues. The severity of the issue should clear up after he's further evaluated, but depending on how long he's sidelined, it could all but end his chances at winning a utility role during spring training.

