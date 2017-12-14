Alberto (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Alberto was limited to just 21 total plate appearances at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2017, as nagging shoulder soreness eventually shut him down and led to surgery. The organization declined to tender his contract back on Dec. 1, but still has enough confidence in the middle infielder to give him an opportunity during spring training. He's a career .194 hitter though 76 games at the major league level, but offers plus defense and is just 25 years old, so there's plenty of potential to carve out a role whether it be with Texas or elsewhere.