Alberto started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.

Alberto was added to the Rangers roster last week but had not played since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock. He gave Isiah Kiner-Falefa an off day Sunday, the final game of a nine-game road trip, and is expected to return to the bench Monday when the Rangers return to Arlington to host the Yankees.