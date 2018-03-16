Alberto (hamstring) is 2-for-8 with a double and two RBI since returning from injury on March 7.

Alberto was removed from a Cactus League game in late February due to hamstring tightness, but he wound up missing a bit over a week due to the ailment. Even at full health, he seems like a long-shot to break camp with the major-league squad.

