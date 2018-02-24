Play

Alberto (shoulder) is batting ninth and playing second base for Saturday's Cactus League game, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Alberto is fully operational heading into spring games after missing most of the 2017 campaign with shoulder issues. He will battle to win a utility role with the big-league squad but is a likely candidate to begin the season back at the Triple-A level, where he's spent a majority of the past three years.

