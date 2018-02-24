Rangers' Hanser Alberto: In Saturday's lineup
Alberto (shoulder) is batting ninth and playing second base for Saturday's Cactus League game, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Alberto is fully operational heading into spring games after missing most of the 2017 campaign with shoulder issues. He will battle to win a utility role with the big-league squad but is a likely candidate to begin the season back at the Triple-A level, where he's spent a majority of the past three years.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...