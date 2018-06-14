Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Optioned back to minors
Alberto was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Alberto was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Yohander Mendez, who will be recalled prior to starting Friday's series opener against Colorado. During five games with the Rangers this season, Alberto has gone 1-for-11 with a single and one walk. The 25-year-old will continue providing organizational infield depth at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Gets start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Contract purchased Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Healthy but long shot to crack active roster•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Exits game with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.