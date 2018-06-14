Alberto was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Alberto was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Yohander Mendez, who will be recalled prior to starting Friday's series opener against Colorado. During five games with the Rangers this season, Alberto has gone 1-for-11 with a single and one walk. The 25-year-old will continue providing organizational infield depth at the Triple-A level.

