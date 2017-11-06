Alberto (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Alberto missed all of 2017 with a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in June. He should be ready to go for the start of spring training, where he'll look to break camp as a utility infielder.

