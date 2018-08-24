Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Returns to big leagues
Alberto was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Alberto will join the 25-man roster after Bartolo Colon (back) landed on the 10-day disabled list. Through five games with the Rangers in 2018, Alberto has gone 1-for-5 with a walk. He figures to serve as depth off the bench during his latest stint with Texas.
