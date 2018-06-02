Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Returns to Triple-A
The Rangers optioned Alberto to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Alberto played in only three games since having his contract purchased by the Rangers, going 1-for-8 with a walk and a strikeout. The 25-year-old returns to Triple-A Round Rock where he has a .281/.308/.383 slash line in 128 at-bats.
More News
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Gets start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Contract purchased Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Healthy but long shot to crack active roster•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Exits game with hamstring tightness•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Gets NRI from Texas•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...