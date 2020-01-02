Ramos signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invite to major-league spring training.

Ramos spent the majority of 2019 with Triple-A Sacramento before he was released by the Giants in August. He hit .269/.319/.439 with 12 home runs over 96 games at the Triple-A level last year. The 27-year-old hasn't made his major-league debut yet, but he'll get the chance to develop in spring training as a non-roster invitee.