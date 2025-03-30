Milner (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out a batter across 1.1 scoreless frames.

Tyler Mahle was taken out of the second inning after tossing 61 pitches, and the Rangers turned to its bullpen for the rest of Saturday's contest. Milner was called into the fourth inning to record the final round, and he was able to get out of the fifth inning unscathed after giving up a walk and a single. He tossed 27 pitches Saturday (18 for strikes), but given the Rangers used five relievers out of the bullpen, he may be called upon in Sunday's series finale.