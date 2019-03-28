Rangers' Hunter Pence: Added to roster, starting in opener

The Rangers selected Pence's contract Thursday and will include him in their lineup for the season opener against the Cubs. He'll serve as the team's designated hitter and will bat fifth.

Pence was informed about a week ago that he would break camp with the big club, so the transaction was merely a formality ahead of Opening Day. It's more surprising that Pence cracked the starting nine Thursday, with his inclusion leaving no room for Shin-Soo Choo. The Rangers haven't suggested that Choo is dealing with any sort of injury, so it's still not expected that Pence will be in line for an everyday role this season.