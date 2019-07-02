Rangers' Hunter Pence: Aggravates groin injury
The Rangers indicated that the injury Pence suffered in his rehab game Monday with Double-A Frisco was related to his lingering right groin issue, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The injury Pence sustained in his last at-bat of the night with Frisco was initially labeled as hamstring tightness, but the team provided more clarity on the matter Tuesday. Pence will be pulled off the assignment at least temporarily to undergo a re-evaluation in Arlington, which should shed light on the extent of his setback. Even if Pence receives good news from team doctors, he seems unlikely to make it back from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break.
