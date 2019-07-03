Rangers' Hunter Pence: Avoids new injury
Pence (groin) underwent an MRI that revealed no new injury, but he was still removed from his rehab assignment, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pence aggravated the right groin injury in his first rehab game Monday, but he appears to have avoided a serious setback. The 36-year-old will still take a break from the rehab stint, and it's unclear when he's expected to retake the field.
