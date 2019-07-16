Pence (groin) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will serve as the designated hitter and bat third Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Pence has been on the shelf since June 17, but after being given the green light during Monday's medical evaluation, he's back in the starting nine for Tuesday's matchup. He pieced together a solid first half of the season at the dish, slashing .294/.353/.608 with 15 homers and 48 RBI over 55 contests, so the Rangers will be eager to get his bat back in the lineup.