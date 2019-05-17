Pence went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Royals.

Pence went deep in the ninth inning after Chris Owings was inserted into the game as the pitcher. He has been on a power surge of late, smacking five home runs in his past eight games. Pence's success this season has been one of the biggest surprises early on, as he's supplemented his power production with a .292/.356/.629 line across 101 plate appearances.

