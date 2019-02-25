Rangers' Hunter Pence: Cleared for spring debut

Pence (shoulder) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and bat third in Monday's Cactus League game against the Indians.

Pence reported to camp last week nursing a sore shoulder, an injury that kept him slightly behind the rest of the Rangers' outfielders. It ultimately didn't prove to be a major setback to Pence's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster, as he'll be ready to go Monday after completing batting practice over the weekend without incident. Pence probably still has to produce well during Cactus League play and may also need Willie Calhoun to struggle in the spring if the 35-year-old is to break camp with the big club.