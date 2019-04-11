Rangers' Hunter Pence: Connects on first homer
Pence went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Pence's eighth-inning long ball -- his first of the season -- extended the Rangers lead to two runs to provide the bullpen with all the cushion it would need in the series finale. The veteran has fared well thus far in a part-time role as the Rangers' fourth outfielder, notching seven hits in his first 20 at-bats.
