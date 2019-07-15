Manager Chris Woodward said Pence's (groin) third rehab start Saturday went well, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence wanted to get in two more rehab games over the weekend after going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts over his first three games. He went a combined 3-for-8 while striking out just once in games Saturday and Sunday. He could be activated in time for Tuesday's series-opener against the Diamondbacks.