Manager Chris Woodward said there's a "good chance" Pence (groin) is activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday if all goes well in Friday's rehab outing, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence served as the designated hitter for Double-A Frisco on Thursday and one more rehab appearance will clear the way for his return to the majors. The 36-year-old landed on the 10-day IL on June 17 and will look to pick up where he left off after posting a .294/.353/.608 slash line with 15 homers through 55 games.