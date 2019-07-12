Rangers' Hunter Pence: Could return Saturday
Manager Chris Woodward said there's a "good chance" Pence (groin) is activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday if all goes well in Friday's rehab outing, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Pence served as the designated hitter for Double-A Frisco on Thursday and one more rehab appearance will clear the way for his return to the majors. The 36-year-old landed on the 10-day IL on June 17 and will look to pick up where he left off after posting a .294/.353/.608 slash line with 15 homers through 55 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Serves as DH on rehab•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Restarts rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Avoids new injury•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Aggravates groin injury•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Has setback in first rehab game•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: To begin rehab assignment Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start