Rangers' Hunter Pence: Crushes first homer of spring
Pence went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a stolen base, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Padres.
Pence has yet to return to the field since suffering a right shoulder injury, but the issue didn't appear to bother him at the dish Thursday afternoon. He went deep in the seventh inning to bring Texas within a run, his first long ball of camp. The 35-year-old is 7-for-24 with a home run, three RBI, four stolen bases and five runs scored in spring training and hopes to play the field early next week.
