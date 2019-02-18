Rangers' Hunter Pence: Dealing with minor shoulder issue

Pence is expected to miss the Rangers' first full-squad workout due to a sore right shoulder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, and Pence is expected to take a few days off before returning to action. Once healthy, the veteran outfielder will compete for a bench role during camp. Pence hit just .226/.258/.332 in 97 games last season.