Rangers' Hunter Pence: Dealing with minor shoulder issue
Pence is expected to miss the Rangers' first full-squad workout due to a sore right shoulder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, and Pence is expected to take a few days off before returning to action. Once healthy, the veteran outfielder will compete for a bench role during camp. Pence hit just .226/.258/.332 in 97 games last season.
